CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov pays his first visit to Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov met with the top political and military leadership of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz President, CSTO Secretary General had a meeting with Head of State of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov discussing the regional security and stability as well as priority areas of interaction within the Organization.

Kyrgyz President Japarov noted at the meeting that his country attaches great importance to the cooperation within the CSTO as a guarantor of regional security. Kyrgyzstan is to host drills next year with the CSTO peacekeeping forces ‘Indestructible Brotherhood-2023’ coordinating the measures of military, informative, and humanitarian nature.

«The risk of movement of international terrorists, gained combat and subversive experience in conflict zones, for the purpose of recruitment and carrying out terrorist attacks across different countries remains. Our countries are not exceptions. In this regard, it is necessary to step up the work to timely respond to and prevent any destructive manifestations,» said the Kyrgyz President.

He went on to say that Kyrgyzstan takes corresponding measures aimed at ensuring security and stability in the country.

«Our country is willing to increase the role and authority of the CSTO which has great potential for creating conditions to ensure national security of the member states,» said Japarov.

During the meeting, Tasmagambetov reported about the programs and priorities of the CSTO for 2023 as well as the preparation for the Organization’s upcoming meeting. The information about the implementation of the decisions of the Organization and its work for the present year was presented.