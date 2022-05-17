Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CSTO, SCO to discuss intensification of cooperation

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
17 May 2022, 16:11
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas and Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming will hold talks in Moscow on 18 May, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA.

«The parties will discuss the situation in the CSTO zone of responsibility and the SCO region, the intensification of cooperation between the two organizations that focuses on fight against terrorism and maintaining security and stability in the Central Asian region,» the spokesman said, BelTA reports.

«Zhang Ming and Stanislav Zas are expected to discuss the possible prospects for expanding mutual participation in the activities held by both international organizations,» the spokesman added.


