Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

CSTO proved its relevance, effectiveness – President Tokayev

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 January 2022, 16:00
CSTO proved its relevance, effectiveness – President Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – CSTO has proved its relevance and effectiveness, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the extraordinary video conference of the Heads of the CSTO member states, President Tokayev pointed out that the CSTO has proved its relevance and effectiveness as a prestigious military and political organization.

The Head of State reminded that this is the first peacekeeping mission for the CSTO collective contingent, adding that the organization will gain a positive and useful experience.

According to the President, the organization will draw conclusions and make amendments to the regulatory documents following the CSTO Collective Forces’ deployment to Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also stressed that the CSTO has proved to be a working tool in ensuring stability and security of the CSTO member states, calling the events in Kazakhstan ‘a turning point’ in the development of the organization.

President Tokayev emphasized that the threats Kazakhstan has faced are common for the entire CSTO space. That is why it is crucial to strengthen CSTO’s potential and Kazakhstan will make its contribution to that cause.


CSTO   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy