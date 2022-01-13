Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    CSTO peacekeepers to withdraw from Kazakhstan starting Jan 13

    13 January 2022, 10:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Withdrawal of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces from Kazakhstan is set to start today, January 13, Kazinform reports.

    The forces will be withdrawn within 10 days, the CSTO’s press service reports.

    The withdrawal procedure will be approved by the Council of Defense Ministers of the CSTO member nations. Its extraordinary sitting is expected to take place today via videoconferencing.

    As earlier reported, on January 12 the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received visiting CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas. The Head of State expressed gratitude to the country’s CSTO allies for their support and timely assistance amid the terror attack on Kazakhstan.

    Credit: Khabar 24


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Army Security CSTO President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    5 President Tokayev arrives in Abai region