Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    CSTO partners’ moral support is of critical importance for us – President

    10 January 2022, 14:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Not only the CSTO’s military support, but mostly moral support is of critical importance, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the extraordinary meeting of the Heads of CSTO member States, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «In fact, it is the first time when the peacekeeping potential of the CSTO was used to ensure the security, stability and integrity of one of the member States. For us, not only the military support, but mostly moral support of the CSTO member States is of critical importance. All the member States of the Organization spoke in one voice, decisively supported Kazakhstan’s request,» said Tokayev.

    The Kazakh Head of State also stated that all the events occurred in the country at the beginning of the year are the links of one chain. He added they all have the same destructive intention thought out for a long period of time.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    CSTO President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued