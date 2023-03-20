Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    CSTO PA Mission detects no election violations

    20 March 2023, 12:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Coordinator of the CSTO PA Mission, deputy head of the security standing committee of the lower chamber of the Parliament of Belarus Alexander Markevich commented on the election process in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    «The elections were held in accordance with the legislation of Kazakhstan and international norms. No violations were detected during the distribution of bulletins, propaganda, voting process, and voting count,» he told a briefing.

    As earlier reported, Head of the Observer Mission of the Organization of Turkic Countries Sadi Jafarov shared his views on the Majilis and maslikhat elections held in Kazakhstan.

    The Observer Mission of the Organization of Turkic Countries monitored the elections held on March 19. According to him, Chairman of the Kazakh CEC Nurlan Abdirov provided comprehensive information on the election process, participation of international and local observers, as well as preparations for the election of Kazakhstanis residing abroad.

    The mission members visited 32 polling places in Astana.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Elections Elections in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Political consultations btw Kazakh and German Foreign Ministries set course for continued strengthening of bilateral partnership
    Newly elected Majilis deputies take oath
    Candidacy of Yerlan Koshanov nominated for the post of the Majilis Speaker
    CEC registers elected deputies of Majilis
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    3 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10