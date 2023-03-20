Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CSTO PA Mission detects no election violations

20 March 2023, 12:10
CSTO PA Mission detects no election violations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Coordinator of the CSTO PA Mission, deputy head of the security standing committee of the lower chamber of the Parliament of Belarus Alexander Markevich commented on the election process in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«The elections were held in accordance with the legislation of Kazakhstan and international norms. No violations were detected during the distribution of bulletins, propaganda, voting process, and voting count,» he told a briefing.

As earlier reported, Head of the Observer Mission of the Organization of Turkic Countries Sadi Jafarov shared his views on the Majilis and maslikhat elections held in Kazakhstan.

The Observer Mission of the Organization of Turkic Countries monitored the elections held on March 19. According to him, Chairman of the Kazakh CEC Nurlan Abdirov provided comprehensive information on the election process, participation of international and local observers, as well as preparations for the election of Kazakhstanis residing abroad.

The mission members visited 32 polling places in Astana.

