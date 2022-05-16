Go to the main site
    CSTO needs to attach more attention to ensuring security of southern frontiers of Central Asia - Tokayev

    16 May 2022, 18:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the jubilee Summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow, Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We attach great importance to the development of the situation in Afghanistan. The unstable situation in the country as well as numerous armed groups within it still threaten the security and stability of our States. I believe that the CSTO needs to consider all potential threats and attach more attention to ensuring the security of the southern frontiers of Central Asia,» said Tokayev.

    He went on to say that it is an absolute priority to develop peacekeeping capacity of the Organization in the near term.

    «The work in this area is actively underway. The CSTO peacekeeping forces have been established and are annually improved. A plan is being developed to outfit them with modern weaponry, vehicles, and special means,» the Kazakh Head of State concluded .

    Earlier it was reported that the CSTO jubilee Summit with the participation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off in Moscow, Russia.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Security CSTO President of Kazakhstan Central Asia
