Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    CSTO military medical services host COVID-19 consultations

    17 April 2020, 09:27

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The CSTO Crisis Response Center played host to extraordinary consultations between the military medical services of the Defense Ministries of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The parties met to discuss measures to prevent and combat the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 on 16 April, BelTA learned from the official website of the CSTO.

    «The participants paid special attention to efforts put in as part of observation and treatment of seriously ill patients,» the message says. It was also noted that in addition to maintaining soldiers and their families safe and sound, the Defense Ministries are responsible for the readiness and combat efficiency of the armed forces.

    «Agreements have been reached to continue cooperation in this format to analyze information on the situation related to the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19, and operational exchange of best practices between specialists of the Defense Ministries of the CSTO member states,» the CSTO said on its website.

    The consultations were held under the general supervision of Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov, Head of the CSTO Joint Staff. The video-conference meeting was attended by chief military specialists in epidemiology, infectious diseases, anesthesiology and resuscitation of the Defense Ministries of CSTO member states, Kazinform refers to BelTA.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus CSTO
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn