CSTO military medical services host COVID-19 consultations

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The CSTO Crisis Response Center played host to extraordinary consultations between the military medical services of the Defense Ministries of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The parties met to discuss measures to prevent and combat the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 on 16 April, BelTA learned from the official website of the CSTO.

«The participants paid special attention to efforts put in as part of observation and treatment of seriously ill patients,» the message says. It was also noted that in addition to maintaining soldiers and their families safe and sound, the Defense Ministries are responsible for the readiness and combat efficiency of the armed forces.

«Agreements have been reached to continue cooperation in this format to analyze information on the situation related to the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19, and operational exchange of best practices between specialists of the Defense Ministries of the CSTO member states,» the CSTO said on its website.

The consultations were held under the general supervision of Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov, Head of the CSTO Joint Staff. The video-conference meeting was attended by chief military specialists in epidemiology, infectious diseases, anesthesiology and resuscitation of the Defense Ministries of CSTO member states, Kazinform refers to BelTA.



