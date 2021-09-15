Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CSTO meeting discusses regional security issues

Adlet Seilkhanov
15 September 2021, 17:20
DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM – Head of the Kazakh Defense Minister Lieutenant General Murat Bektanov took part in the joint meeting of the Council of the Foreign Ministers, Council of the Defense Ministers, and Committee of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in the city of Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Kazinform reports.

The meeting focused on the priority directions of the activity of the CSTO, the military and political situation in the regions of the Organization’s member States.

According to the press service of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan, special importance of joint measures of military training was noted. The Kazakh Armed Forces have begun work on holding joint trainings of the Collective Quick Response Forces in 2022 during which new methods and ways of warfare are to be practiced. The trainings will be based on the lessons from the recent military conflicts.

Following the meeting, the ministers signed a number of documents regarding the Organization’s activity.


