Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    CSTO Joint Staff deputy chief, Military Academy chief appointed

    15 July 2021, 21:33

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has appointed Major-General Viktor Lisovsky Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. He will no longer serve as the chief of the Military Academy of Belarus, the press service of the Belarusian leader told BelTA.

    Major-General Sergei Kuprik has been relieved of his post as the deputy chief of the CSTO Joint Staff and assigned to the State Secretariat of the Security Council. He will remain part of the Defense Ministry personnel.

    Major-General Gennady Lepeshko, who previously worked as the first deputy chief of the Military Academy, has been promoted to the position of the academy's chief.

    The head of state signed the relevant decrees on 15 July, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    CSTO
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn