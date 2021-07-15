CSTO Joint Staff deputy chief, Military Academy chief appointed

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has appointed Major-General Viktor Lisovsky Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. He will no longer serve as the chief of the Military Academy of Belarus, the press service of the Belarusian leader told BelTA.

Major-General Sergei Kuprik has been relieved of his post as the deputy chief of the CSTO Joint Staff and assigned to the State Secretariat of the Security Council. He will remain part of the Defense Ministry personnel.

Major-General Gennady Lepeshko, who previously worked as the first deputy chief of the Military Academy, has been promoted to the position of the academy's chief.

The head of state signed the relevant decrees on 15 July, Kazinform refers to BelTA.




