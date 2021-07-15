Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

CSTO Joint Staff deputy chief, Military Academy chief appointed

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 July 2021, 21:33
CSTO Joint Staff deputy chief, Military Academy chief appointed

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has appointed Major-General Viktor Lisovsky Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. He will no longer serve as the chief of the Military Academy of Belarus, the press service of the Belarusian leader told BelTA.

Major-General Sergei Kuprik has been relieved of his post as the deputy chief of the CSTO Joint Staff and assigned to the State Secretariat of the Security Council. He will remain part of the Defense Ministry personnel.

Major-General Gennady Lepeshko, who previously worked as the first deputy chief of the Military Academy, has been promoted to the position of the academy's chief.

The head of state signed the relevant decrees on 15 July, Kazinform refers to BelTA.


CSTO  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy