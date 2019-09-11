CSTO holds consultations on UNGA agenda

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The CSTO member states held consultations in Moscow on the agenda of the upcoming 74th session of the UN General Assembly, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA.

«Representatives of the foreign ministries of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan held a detailed exchange of views in a traditionally friendly atmosphere in order to coordinate positions on pressing issues on the agenda of the upcoming 74th session of the UN General Assembly. Particular attention was paid to the issues of anti-terrorist work in the UN and the contribution of the CSTO to international efforts in this direction, the development of the situation in and around Afghanistan, the participation of the CSTO in UN peacekeeping activities,» the spokesman said.

The parties also exchanged the views on the draft joint statements that the CSTO member states are planning to adopt during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.



