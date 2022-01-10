CSTO fully deploys its peacekeeping contingent in Kazakhstan –SecGen

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – CSTO Collective Forces has been fully deployed in Kazakhstan, Secretary General Stanislav Zas said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Secretary General Zas told participants of the extraordinary CSTO summit held via video conference that the organization fully deployed its peacekeeping contingent to Kazakhstan yesterday.

In his words, CSTO peacekeepers were sent to Kazakhstan in a matter of four days via 100 flights.

The CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces were deployed mainly to the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Almaty region. The CSTO peacekeepers will be stationed at a military institute in Almaty.

As agreed with the Kazakh side, the CSTO Collective Forces will guard strategic facilities in Kazakhstan until the stabilization of the situation.