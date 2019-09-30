CSTO foreign ministers pass statement on 80th anniversary of WW2 start

MINSK. KAZINFORM A working meeting of ministers of foreign affairs of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) was held on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. The ministers signed a joint statement dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the beginning of World War II and discussed preparations for the upcoming meetings of the CSTO charter bodies at the high and highest levels, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Belarus Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei called to cooperate on such items on the multilateral agenda as maintaining international peace and security, achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), combating human trafficking, promoting interests of middle-income countries, and facilitating international efforts to fight terrorism.

Vladimir Makei also met with President of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande. Vladimir Makei supported priorities of his activities in this position. The parties discussed preparations for the upcoming celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the UN in 2020. They agreed that the anniversary summit should not become another protocol-type event, but should be aimed at finding solutions to contemporary problems.

Vladimir Makei also informed Tijjani Muhammad-Bande about the outcomes of the international conference on countering terrorism through the use of information technology which was held in Minsk in September as well as on the promotion of the Belarusian initiative to combat human trafficking. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande stressed the importance of the priorities that Belarus announced at the current session of the General Assembly and expressed readiness for close cooperation on their implementation.