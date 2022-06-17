CSTO discusses efforts to counteract security threats

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils discussed efforts to neutralize security challenges and threats in the CSTO member states at the meeting in Yerevan. The security chiefs approved the decision of the Collective Security Council to grant the status of a regional permanent anti-terrorist operation to the complex of operational and preventive measures Mercenary, CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA.

«The secretaries of the security councils discussed measures to counteract challenges and threats to security in the CSTO member states, and also approved a number of important documents related to command and control of the troops (Collective Forces) and fight against terrorism. In particular, they approved the decision of the Collective Security Council to grant the status of a regional permanent anti-terrorist operation to the set of operational and preventive measures Mercenary,» the spokesman said.

The CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils approved a plan of joint training of command and control bodies, forces and means of the CSTO collective security system for 2023 and a number of other documents, as well as a plan of consultations on foreign policy, defense and security issues for 2022-2024. «The document was developed taking into account the main provisions of the CSTO collective security strategy for the period up to 2025 and serves as the basis for consultations on countering challenges and threats,» the spokesman said.

The next meeting of the CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils was decided to be held in Q4 2022 in Armenia.



