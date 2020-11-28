Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CSTO countries to work together to diversify products of national defense industries

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 November 2020, 13:16
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) intend to jointly take measures to diversify products of national defense industry enterprises. The decision was made during the 18th session of the CSTO Interstate Commission on Military and Economic Cooperation on 27 November, BelTA has learned.

Participants of the session reviewed results of the commission's work on implementing decisions made by the previous session in Yerevan, Armenia in September 2019. After items on the agenda were discussed, decisions were made on further advancement of multilateral interaction in the area of military and economic cooperation within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. In particular, the decisions focus on the organization of joint R&D work to make new defense products and upgrade existing ones. The decisions also provide for joint measures in the area of diversification of products of national defense industry enterprises of the CSTO member states, BelTA reports.

The schedule for the commission's work in 2021 was also adopted. The commission will meet again in Belarus in September 2021.

It was the first videoconference session of the commission. It was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Yuri Borisov and involved all heads of the national parts of the commission and CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov.

