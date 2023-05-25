Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CSTO Council of Defense Ministers held meeting in Minsk

  
Adlet Seilkhanov
25 May 2023, 18:40
CSTO Council of Defense Ministers held meeting in Minsk Photo: t.me/odkb_csto

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A meeting of the Defense Ministers Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) took place in Minsk as part of Belarus’ chairmanship of the Organization, Kazinform cites the press service of the CSTO.

The meeting was attended by the Defense Minister of Kazakhstan, Colonel-General Ruslan Zhaksylykov.

The Heads of the Defense Ministries discussed the issues of improving the crisis response system in the context of challenges and threats to the military security of the CSTO member countries.

A list of joint training events of the governing bodies, forces, and means of system of collective security of the Organization was defined during the meeting.

Security   CSTO   Belarus   Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry  
