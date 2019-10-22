CSTO conference in Moscow to discuss international efforts to combat terrorism

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The international conference on the role and nature of joint efforts of international and regional organizations in combating international terrorism will be held in Moscow on 30 October.

The conference is organized by the Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA.

Taking part in the event will be representatives of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism and other related UN agencies, the OSCE, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Organization for Migration, Interpol, the Eurasian group on combating money laundering and financing of terrorism (EAG), the CIS Executive Committee, the Commonwealth of Independent States Anti-Terrorism Center, the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and other international stakeholders.

«The participants of the forum will focus on the implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy. They will also discuss ways to build international cooperation in order to improve the security situation worldwide and to streamline mechanisms of responding to challenges associated with international terrorism and extremism,» the spokesman said, BelTA reports.