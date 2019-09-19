Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    CSTO Collective Security Council to convene in November

    19 September 2019, 11:29

    MINSK. Kazinform - A session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Bishkek in late November, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

    The agenda of the session has already been drafted, BelTA learned from CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov after the session of the CSTO Permanent Council on 18 September. «We have drawn up draft agendas of the upcoming joint session of the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council, the Defense Ministers Council, and the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils and the upcoming session of the CSTO Collective Security Council which will take place in Bishkek in late November,» Vladimir Zainetdinov noted. The draft agendas will be sent to chairmen of the relevant bodies.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    CSTO
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn