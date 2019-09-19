Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CSTO Collective Security Council to convene in November

19 September 2019, 11:29
CSTO Collective Security Council to convene in November

MINSK. Kazinform - A session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Bishkek in late November, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

The agenda of the session has already been drafted, BelTA learned from CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov after the session of the CSTO Permanent Council on 18 September. «We have drawn up draft agendas of the upcoming joint session of the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council, the Defense Ministers Council, and the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils and the upcoming session of the CSTO Collective Security Council which will take place in Bishkek in late November,» Vladimir Zainetdinov noted. The draft agendas will be sent to chairmen of the relevant bodies.


