CSTO Collective Security Council starts session in Bishkek

Alzhanova Raushan
28 November 2019, 13:07
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – A session of the CSTO Collective Security Council has kicked off in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The event is being attended by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov President of Kyrgyzstan, Vladimir Putin President of the Russian Federation, Emomali Rahmon President of Tajikistan, Aleksandr Lukashenko President of Belarus and Nikol Pashinyan Prime Minister of Armenia.

Heads of the member states will discuss a wide range of issues of cooperation within the organization.

Besides, the session will make a decision on the implementation of the priority areas of the organization’s work done in the current year.

The Council’s sitting will also adopt a plan of measures related to the celebration of 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, plan of collective actions of the member countries of the implementation agreement of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy 2019-2021, list of additional measures aimed at reducing Tajik-Afghan border conflict.

