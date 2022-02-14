CSTO, CIS, SCO to adopt joint statement on countering terrorism, extremism

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A trilateral meeting of CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center Yevgeny Sysoyev and Director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Ruslan Mirzayev will be held in Moscow on 16 February, BelTA learned from CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov.

«The parties will discuss joint efforts to counter terrorism and extremism, cooperation between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Collective Security Treaty Organization,» the spokesman said, BelTA reports.

«The participants of the meeting are expected to adopt a joint statement on countering terrorism and extremism by the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center and the Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization,» Vladimir Zainetdinov added.



