Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parties and Organizations

CSTO, CIS, SCO to adopt joint statement on countering terrorism, extremism

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
14 February 2022, 21:47
CSTO, CIS, SCO to adopt joint statement on countering terrorism, extremism

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A trilateral meeting of CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, head of the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center Yevgeny Sysoyev and Director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Ruslan Mirzayev will be held in Moscow on 16 February, BelTA learned from CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov.

«The parties will discuss joint efforts to counter terrorism and extremism, cooperation between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Collective Security Treaty Organization,» the spokesman said, BelTA reports.

«The participants of the meeting are expected to adopt a joint statement on countering terrorism and extremism by the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center and the Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization,» Vladimir Zainetdinov added.


CSTO   CIS   SCO  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published