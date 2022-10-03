CSTO begins its military drill in Zhambyl region

ZHAMBYL REGION. KAZINFORM – Military exercises «Interaction. Search. Echelon» of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization began in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

Attending a solemn opening of the drills were CSTO Deputy Secretary General Takhir Khairulloyev, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff colonel-general Anatoly Sidorov, and armed forces officials of the CSTO member countries.

The first defense minister – chief of the Kazakh Armed Forces’ general staff, lieutenant-general Marat Zhussainov, emphasized the role of the Organization in ensuring the stability and security in the region and increasing professionalism of the military personnel of the CSTO States.

The CSTO military drills’ active stage is to run until October 7, 2022.



