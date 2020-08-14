Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CSTO army logistics exercise scheduled for 17-20 August

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
14 August 2020, 20:18
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A special exercise for logistics and materiel support units of the collective rapid response forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will take place in the exercise area Kapustin Yar in Astrakhan Oblast, Russia on 17-20 August, BelTA learned from the exercise's press center.

The exercise is titled as Eshelon 2020 [Echelon]. Participants of the exercise will practice the organization of logistics support for a CSTO operation meant to localize an armed conflict near the border in the Caucasus collective security region, BelTA reports.

The exercise will be supervised by Lieutenant-General Viktor Voronov, Deputy Commander for Logistics and Materiel Support of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces. Military contingents of the CSTO member states and the operations group of the CSTO Joint Staff are expected to take part in the exercise.


