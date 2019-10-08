CSTO army exercise Combat Brotherhood 2019 to begin on 8 October

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) strategic military exercise Combat Brotherhood 2019 will take place on 8-29 October.

One of the stages will take place in Belarus on 14-18 October, representatives of the Belarusian Defense Ministry told BelTA. The strategic exercise Combat Brotherhood 2019 will include several tactical ones. The first one – Echelon 2019 – will take place in the exercise area Mulino in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on 8-10 October. Logistics and weaponry command staff will take part in it. An operations group of the Belarusian Defense Ministry will take part in the CSTO collective rapid response forces exercise Interaction 2019 [Vzaimodeistviye] in the same exercise area on 16-18 October. Units of the 103rd Independent Guards Airborne Brigade of the Belarusian army and a unit of the 927th Center for Unmanned Aerial Systems will also take part in the exercise. Belarus will host a special exercise Search 2019 [Poisk] on 14-18 October. Reconnaissance forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states will take part in it. The CSTO collective peacemaking forces exercise Indestructible Brotherhood 2019 [Nerushimoye bratstvo] will take place in the exercise area Lokhur on 26-29 October. A Belarusian peacemaking company will take part in it.