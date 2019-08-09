Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan

    CSTO anti-drug exercise held in Kyrgyzstan

    9 August 2019, 18:58

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Internal Affairs said Friday that a three-day large-scale tactical and special anti-drug exercise was held in the central Asian country by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Xinhua reports.

    The drill called «Thunder-2019» was conducted near the town of Balykchy, Issyk-Kul Oblast, on Aug. 6-8, when special forces from the CSTO member states interacted with operational personnel and units of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan as well as the Kant Russian air base, according to the ministry.

    The exercise was also attended by observers from Iran, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and the European Union.

    The CSTO is a Russia-led military alliance created in 1992, grouping the six former Soviet republics of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    CSTO
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn