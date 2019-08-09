Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan

CSTO anti-drug exercise held in Kyrgyzstan

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 August 2019, 18:58
CSTO anti-drug exercise held in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Internal Affairs said Friday that a three-day large-scale tactical and special anti-drug exercise was held in the central Asian country by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Xinhua reports.

The drill called «Thunder-2019» was conducted near the town of Balykchy, Issyk-Kul Oblast, on Aug. 6-8, when special forces from the CSTO member states interacted with operational personnel and units of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan as well as the Kant Russian air base, according to the ministry.

The exercise was also attended by observers from Iran, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and the European Union.

The CSTO is a Russia-led military alliance created in 1992, grouping the six former Soviet republics of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

CSTO  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy