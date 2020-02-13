Go to the main site
    Cruise shooed from various countries over COVID-19 fears docks in Cambodia

    13 February 2020, 22:23

    BANGKOK. KAZINFORM A cruise ship carrying thousands of people that had been denied entry into several countries over fears its passengers were infected with a new deadly coronavirus, docked Thursday in a port in Cambodia, 13 days after setting sail.

    The Westerdam, which departed Feb. 1 from Hong Kong amid the growing COVID-19 crisis and had been turned away from Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines and Guam (United States), arrived in the port of Sihanoukville, where its operator said it would remain several days, EFE-EPA reports.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Transport Tourism World News
