Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Cruise ship collides with oil tanker in Algiers port

    11 April 2022, 15:18

    ALGIERS. KAZINFORM A passenger ship crashed into an oil tanker in the Port of Algiers, the tanker’s owner said Sunday.

    «The cruise ship named 'Corsica Linea' belonging to the French company Nicoli collided with an oil tanker of the Naftal Company which was anchored in Algiers port as the captain of the ship lost control,» Algeria's National Company for Marketing and Distribution of Petroleum Products (Naftal) said in a statement.

    It said that according to the initial investigations made by Naftal's damage experts after the accident, which happened on April 6, some damage occurred to the external equipment of the oil tanker, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The damage to the tanker will not prevent it from cruising until the insurance procedures are completed, it added.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Incidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future