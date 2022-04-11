Cruise ship collides with oil tanker in Algiers port

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
ALGIERS. KAZINFORM A passenger ship crashed into an oil tanker in the Port of Algiers, the tanker’s owner said Sunday.

«The cruise ship named 'Corsica Linea' belonging to the French company Nicoli collided with an oil tanker of the Naftal Company which was anchored in Algiers port as the captain of the ship lost control,» Algeria's National Company for Marketing and Distribution of Petroleum Products (Naftal) said in a statement.

It said that according to the initial investigations made by Naftal's damage experts after the accident, which happened on April 6, some damage occurred to the external equipment of the oil tanker, Anadolu Agency reports.

The damage to the tanker will not prevent it from cruising until the insurance procedures are completed, it added.


