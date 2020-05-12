Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Oil and Gas

Crude oil production in Kazakhstan hit 31.3 mln tons

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 May 2020, 11:28
Crude oil production in Kazakhstan hit 31.3 mln tons

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Crude oil and condensate production in Kazakhstan made 31.3 mln tons in January-April this year that is 2.6% to the plan or an increase by 6% to the same period of 2019.

Oil output rose at TengizChevroil by 4.1%, 11.5% at Kashagan,» Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev told the Government meeting.

As stated there, oil processing settled at 5.2 mln tons that is 96.3% to the plan. Oil exports reached 25.3 mln that is 115% to the plan. Gas production made 20.2 bln cu m. Its export hit 5.6 bln cu m that is 93% to the plan as a result of slumping demand in China amid the coronavirus pandemic.


Government of Kazakhstan   Oil & Gas  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months