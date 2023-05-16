Go to the main site
    Crude oil production falls in Aktobe region

    16 May 2023, 21:00

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Crude oil production dropped in Aktobe region in January-April 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional department of the National Statistics Bureau, the volume index of industrial production stood at 93.4% in Aktobe region. Production of crude oil, including gas condensate, decreased in January-April 2023 in the region.

    Aktobe region’s industrial output was estimated at 771,648.7 million tenge, a 6.6% year-over-year decrease, in the said period of this year.

    The volume of gross output, services in agricultural, forestry, and fishing sectors stood at 81,429.5 million tenge, up 0.9%, in January-April 2023.

    Construction works and services amounted to KZT38,120.7mln, rising by 15%, in the given period of 2023.

    Retail sales totaled at KZT200,487mln, increasing by 1.7%, whereas wholesale trade amounted to KZT339,932.6mln, down 19.8%, in January-April this year in Aktobe region.

    According to the preliminary data, the region’s mutual trade turnover stood at 320,497.3 thousand US dollars, a 34.8% rise, with exports accounting for 129,337.6 thousand US dollars, up 71.8%, and imports 191,159.7 thousand US dollars, up 17.7% in the said period of 2023.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

