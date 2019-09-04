Crude oil export grows by 3.3% in Jan-Aug, CPC

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In January-August 2019 the Caspian Pipeline Consortium has exported 41.517 million tons of oil which is 3.26% more than in the same period of the last year (40.205 mln t), according to Kazinform.

In August 2019 crude oil export amounted to 5.315 million tons vs. 4.725 million tons within the same period of 2018. It bears to remind that last year the number of export shipments was 61.084 million tons which is 10.8% more than in 2017 – 55.107 mln tons.

For most of 2018 shipped crude oil came from Kazakhstani fields including Tengiz-28.7 mln tons, Kashagan-13.2 mln tons and Karachaganak-10.3 mln tons. CPC transports more than two thirds of Kazakhstani export crude oil.

CPC has «Tengiz-Novorossiysk» pipeline which is 1511 kilometers long. The pipeline connects West Kazakhstan oil fields with the coast of the Black Sea.

CPC shareholders are the Russian Federation - 24%, JSC National Company KazMunayGas - 19%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company - 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company - 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited - 7.5%, and CPC Company - 7%, BG Overseas Holding Limited - 2%, Eni International NA NV SARL.- 2%, Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC - 1.75% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC - 1.75%.

CPC is the largest international oil transportation project with participation of Russia, Kazakhstan and world’s leading producing companies which was established for construction and operation of the trunk oil pipeline more than 1,500 km long.