Crucial to widely celebrate Nurgisa Tlendiyev’s 100th anniversary – President

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 April 2022, 15:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received head of the Otyrar sazy Orchestra Dinara Tlendiyeva. At the meeting the sides discussed issues of development of the Kazakh culture, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Dinara Tlendiyeva informed the Head of State about the day-to-day activity and further plans of the Otyrar sazy state academic folklore and ethnographic orchestra.

For instance, she briefed President Tokayev on implementation of a number of promising projects, including using the Kazakh national musical instruments to perform popular pieces from the repertoire of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and other well-known musicians.

Special attention was paid to the upcoming 100th anniversary of prominent composer Nurgisa Tlendiyev. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the need to widely celebrate this historic milestone.


Culture   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Nurgisa Tlendiyev 100 Years  
