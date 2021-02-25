Go to the main site
    Crucial to support children with special needs – President

    25 February 2021, 13:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes it is crucial to improve educational conditions for children with disabilities, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the 5th session of the National Council of Public Trust on Thursday, the Head of State called on to create inclusive environment for children with special needs.

    As the number of children with special education needs is constantly growing, it is high time to improve the work in this direction, he said.

    The President instructed to introduce the state educational order for special psychological and pedagogical support of children with special needs. This, according to the Head of State, will allow to dramatically increase the number of children provided with those services.

    President Tokayev also tasked the Ministry of Education and Science to focus and work towards the realization of rights to education of the children with special needs.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan National Public Confidence Council
