Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Crucial to step up cooperation in developing COVID-19 diagnostics and treatment, Tokayev

    14 April 2020, 15:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council made a joint statement.

    The said measures will become important tools to curb the coronavirus spread and stabilize the economies of the member states, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the working meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the AkordaPress reports.

    «We could have worked out mechanisms for strengthening cooperation to raise food self-sufficiency, to manufacture own finished products, to enter foreign markets and share practice in agrarian studies. Foundation of regional engineering and manufacturing enterprises could become a significant trend of our collaboration. It is essential to reconsider approaches to mutual trade given complete barrier-free movement of goods and services within the Union,» President Tokayev said.

    «Our joint project, the Eurasian Development Bank, should become an efficient instrument to back joint post-crisis projects. It is necessary to step up cooperation in exchange of information, development of innovative approaches for COVID-19 diagnostics and treatment, strengthening of scientific cooperation between the member states. Countries witness increase in demand in digital goods and service as quarantine has been declared. We have fully realized absolute importance of digital infrastructure quality and reliability,» the President noted.

    As the Kazakh President stressed introduction of the advanced and high-grade digitalization to a great extent will specify efficiency of all directions of integration ranging from digitalization of customs services to joint Fintech developments.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus President of Kazakhstan Economy Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays