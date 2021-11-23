Go to the main site
    Crucial to speed up coronavirus vaccination rates, Kazakh PM

    23 November 2021, 10:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin charged to constantly monitor the country’s epidemiological situation, especially in the trans-border regions, Kazinform reports.

    At today’s Government meeting the PM noted that the country’s health situation is stable at large. 30% of infectious beds, 25% of ICU beds are occupied as of now. Only 2 regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red area’, while 4 in the ‘yellow area’ and 11 in the ‘green zone’.

    Mamin charged to speed up vaccination rates since it is the important way to curb coronavirus spread. He reminded that some 8.7 mln that is 76% of adult population were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, some 8 mln or 70% of population fully completed the vaccination cycle.

    Coronavirus revaccination started the countrywide on November 22. The PM noted that there is sufficient number of vaccines in the regions. He also charged the governors to monitor all issues concerning vaccination, vaccine transportation and storage conditions.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

