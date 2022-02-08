Go to the main site
    Crucial to revive true Almaty spirit – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

    8 February 2022, 14:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked about the future of Almaty city at the Tuesday’s extended session of the Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the participants of the extended session of the Government, President Tokayev said Almaty is a special city for people of Kazakhstan. It is crucial to solve the pressing social issues as well as revive ‘the true Almaty spirit’.

    The Head of State also revealed that he plans to visit Almaty in March.

    He added that specific issues are to be discussed in the course of the upcoming trip to Almaty in early March.

    The extended session of the Government chaired by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    Recall that many stores, food courts, grocery shops and other business were damaged as a result of unrest in Almaty in early January 2022.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

