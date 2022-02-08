Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Crucial to revive true Almaty spirit – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 February 2022, 14:01
Crucial to revive true Almaty spirit – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked about the future of Almaty city at the Tuesday’s extended session of the Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the participants of the extended session of the Government, President Tokayev said Almaty is a special city for people of Kazakhstan. It is crucial to solve the pressing social issues as well as revive ‘the true Almaty spirit’.

The Head of State also revealed that he plans to visit Almaty in March.

He added that specific issues are to be discussed in the course of the upcoming trip to Almaty in early March.

The extended session of the Government chaired by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

Recall that many stores, food courts, grocery shops and other business were damaged as a result of unrest in Almaty in early January 2022.


Almaty   Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region