Crucial to reduce inflation in half this year, President

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 March 2023, 12:13
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing the Majilis plenary session the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, stressed the need to reduce inflation rates in half this year, Kazinform reports.

«First of all, it is necessary to monitor food prices,» said the President prioritizing the development of the agro-industrial complex and trade. The Head of State noted it is required to ensure the domestic market first of all with domestic goods.

«It is necessary to increase agricultural output and increase its added value,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

As earlier reported, the Head of State is taking part in the plenary session of the Majilis.


