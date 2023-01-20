Crucial to promote Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage at international arena – Deputy PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Work on the inclusion of Kazakhstan’s historical monuments into the UNESCO World Heritage List should be done, Deputy Prime Minister Altai Kulginov said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the meeting of the board of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture, Deputy Prime Minister Kulginov said the Head of State had given an instruction to take steps to promote Kazakhstan’s culture at the international arena.

According to Kulginov, the inclusion of Kazakhstan’s historical spots, as well as material and non-material patrimony into the UNESCO World Heritage List is one of those steps.

«Kazakhstan has a lot to offer in terms of the examples of cultural heritage (kyuis, aitys, national sports). Kazakhstan’s territory used to have cities that left indelible mark in history,» he added.

Altai Kulginov stressed that the ministry should work on the issue together with the ministries of science, information, and foreign affairs.



