Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Crucial to promote Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage at international arena – Deputy PM

20 January 2023, 17:11
Crucial to promote Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage at international arena – Deputy PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Work on the inclusion of Kazakhstan’s historical monuments into the UNESCO World Heritage List should be done, Deputy Prime Minister Altai Kulginov said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the meeting of the board of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture, Deputy Prime Minister Kulginov said the Head of State had given an instruction to take steps to promote Kazakhstan’s culture at the international arena.

According to Kulginov, the inclusion of Kazakhstan’s historical spots, as well as material and non-material patrimony into the UNESCO World Heritage List is one of those steps.

«Kazakhstan has a lot to offer in terms of the examples of cultural heritage (kyuis, aitys, national sports). Kazakhstan’s territory used to have cities that left indelible mark in history,» he added.

Altai Kulginov stressed that the ministry should work on the issue together with the ministries of science, information, and foreign affairs.


Related news
Kazakh Sanzhar Tashkenbai propels to 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships semis
3,415 maslikhat deputies to be elected in early elections
Kazakhstan to establish Presidential Literary Award for young writers
Теги:
Read also
Investments in science decline in Kazakhstan
Zhenis Osserbai relieved of agriculture vice minister post
OSCE ODIHR observers to be invited to monitor Majilis elections in Kazakhstan
Kazakh Sanzhar Tashkenbai propels to 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships semis
Nursultan Nazarbayev undergoes heart surgery
Kazakhstan to establish Presidential Literary Award for young writers
Kazakhstan to hold early maslikhat elections Mar 19
Kazakhstani Rybakina for the first time ever sails into AO Round 4
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh First Deputy PM Roman Sklyar, Gazprom Chairman Alexey Miller meet
2 National Assembly of Serbia discussed potential of comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan
3 FIDE praises Kazakhstan for holding World Blitz Chess Championship 2022
4 President Tokayev meets with Kazpost Chairwoman Assel Zhanassova
5 Tokayev meets NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev

News