    Crucial to increase total capacity of renewables

    19 October 2022, 12:12

    KONAYEV. KAZINFORM The Head of State drew attention to the need to increase the total capacity of renewable energy sources, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.

    «Almaty region has a great potential for the development energy sector. Several proejcts are being developed in the region now. The point at issue is the construction of a wind farm in Shelek corridor, a small-scale hydropower plant in Raiymbek district and Bartogai hydropower plant in Yenbekshikazakh district, etc.,» the Head of State said.

    The President said that there are 24 wind farms in the region that generate almost 20% of energy generated. At the same time wind farms are not a reliable source of basic generation.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

