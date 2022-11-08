Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Crucial to improve healthcare infrastructure in Atyrau region - Tokayev

8 November 2022, 13:55
Crucial to improve healthcare infrastructure in Atyrau region - Tokayev
8 November 2022, 13:55

Crucial to improve healthcare infrastructure in Atyrau region - Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev touched upon healthcare development issues at today’s meeting with the public of Atyrau region, Akorda press service informed via Telegram.

The President pointed out high mortality rate in the region caused by respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. «Infant and maternal mortality rate raises serious concern too. Poor ecology and lack of highly qualified personnel are the main reasons of this situation,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

«The buildings of the regional mental health center, cancer center and emergency care station do not hold water. In fact, they are no longer operational. It is crucial to improve the region's healthcare infrastructure,» said the President and emphasized the need to adopt a special program of attracting medical workers to the region and upgrading their qualification.

«A number of health facilities will be commissioned in the region. Construction works must be launched next year. We will exert every effort to strengthen the healthcare system. The regional perinatal center must be overhauled and a new cancer center must be built in Atyrau,» he stressed.


Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Kazakhstan records over 1 mln flu cases
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
News Partner
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
3 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
4 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News