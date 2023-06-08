Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parties and Organizations

    Crucial to establish UN-led Regional SDGs Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty

    8 June 2023, 13:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan called on further assistance to the people of Afghanistan under the UN aegis, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    While addressing the Astana International Forum in the Kazakh capital on Thursday, President Tokayev reminded that Kazakhstan has always put forth efforts to strengthen peace and international security.

    According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan staunchly supports nuclear disarmament and remains committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

    He went on to add that Astana has initiated the International Meeting on Syria and plays a host to the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. It also headquarters the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA) that has become a powerful mechanism in tackling regional and global problems.

    In conclusion, the Kazakh President emphasized the need to continue providing all-round assistance to the people of Afghanistan under the UN aegis and urged to establish the UN-led Regional SDGs Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    UN President of Kazakhstan Central Asia Kazakhstan Afghanistan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy