Crucial to establish UN-led Regional SDGs Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 June 2023, 13:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan called on further assistance to the people of Afghanistan under the UN aegis, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

While addressing the Astana International Forum in the Kazakh capital on Thursday, President Tokayev reminded that Kazakhstan has always put forth efforts to strengthen peace and international security.

According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan staunchly supports nuclear disarmament and remains committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

He went on to add that Astana has initiated the International Meeting on Syria and plays a host to the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. It also headquarters the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA) that has become a powerful mechanism in tackling regional and global problems.

In conclusion, the Kazakh President emphasized the need to continue providing all-round assistance to the people of Afghanistan under the UN aegis and urged to establish the UN-led Regional SDGs Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.


