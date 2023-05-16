Go to the main site
    Crucial to ensure high economic growth in current conditions - PM

    16 May 2023, 11:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov believes it is crucial to ensure high economic growth in the current conditions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his remarks at the Government’s meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Smailov praised positive growth rates demonstrated by the Kazakh economy in the past four months.

    «GDP volume has jumped 5 per cent compared to the analogous period of last year. Positive dynamics has been observed in the backbone industries. Processing, machinery manufacturing, and car manufacturing have soared 5,1 per cent, 36 per cent and 41 per cent, respectively,» Smailov said at the meeting.

    He also added that output growth in pharmaceutical industry had made 4 per cent, light industry – 35 per cent, textile industry – 55 per cent.

    Prime Minister Smailov went on to add that growth of all macroeconomic indicators had been observed in Abai, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions as well as Almaty city. Atyrau and Aktobe regions have seen the lowest indicators in the past four months.

    «It is crucial to ensure high economic growth in the current conditions. But for that to happen well-coordinated work and contribution of every ministry and region is required,» Smailov said in conclusion.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan
