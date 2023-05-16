Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Crucial to ensure high economic growth in current conditions - PM

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 May 2023, 11:17
Crucial to ensure high economic growth in current conditions - PM Photo: primeminister.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov believes it is crucial to ensure high economic growth in the current conditions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his remarks at the Government’s meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Smailov praised positive growth rates demonstrated by the Kazakh economy in the past four months.

«GDP volume has jumped 5 per cent compared to the analogous period of last year. Positive dynamics has been observed in the backbone industries. Processing, machinery manufacturing, and car manufacturing have soared 5,1 per cent, 36 per cent and 41 per cent, respectively,» Smailov said at the meeting.

He also added that output growth in pharmaceutical industry had made 4 per cent, light industry – 35 per cent, textile industry – 55 per cent.

Prime Minister Smailov went on to add that growth of all macroeconomic indicators had been observed in Abai, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions as well as Almaty city. Atyrau and Aktobe regions have seen the lowest indicators in the past four months.

«It is crucial to ensure high economic growth in the current conditions. But for that to happen well-coordinated work and contribution of every ministry and region is required,» Smailov said in conclusion.


Government of Kazakhstan   Economy   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s chess player Alua Nurmanova beats current World Champion from China
Kazakhstan’s chess player Alua Nurmanova beats current World Champion from China
Kazakhstan, EU begin consultations on visa facilitation for Kazakhstani citizens
Kazakhstan, EU begin consultations on visa facilitation for Kazakhstani citizens
Turkish investors keen on producing copper wire rod in Mangistau region
Turkish investors keen on producing copper wire rod in Mangistau region
PM Smailov, UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem discuss Kazakhstan's social sphere development
PM Smailov, UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem discuss Kazakhstan's social sphere development
Midnight fire kills several people in New Zealand capital
Midnight fire kills several people in New Zealand capital
Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 16
Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 16
Kazakhstan discusses possibility of transiting Russian gas to Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan discusses possibility of transiting Russian gas to Uzbekistan
May 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 16. Today's Birthdays
May 16. Today's Birthdays